This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 30 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Michael Collins, Ireland's elderly and female-led stories will be explored through BAI funding

There has been an increase in the amount of funding awarded to female-led projects.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 30 Sep 2019, 4:47 PM
39 minutes ago 1,199 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4830962
The funding is granted to radio and television projects.
Image: Shutterstock/radioshoot
The funding is granted to radio and television projects.
The funding is granted to radio and television projects.
Image: Shutterstock/radioshoot

122 RADIO AND television projects relating to history, culture and women’s issues have been awarded €5.9 million in funding from the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI). 

Projects in which women take a lead creative role saw a significant increase in funding awards compared to the previous round of funding from this scheme. TV projects recommended for funding with a female director increased by 67% and 50% for those with a female writer. 

The most popular category for both TV and radio was documentary pieces. The funding is awarded through the Sound & Vision 3 scheme which is funded through the television licence fee. 

236 applications were sent for this round of funding. The BAI is the regulator of broadcasting in Ireland. 

Many applications for projects in drama, animation, education and entertainment were also sent to the authority. 

A RTÉ 1 project called Cold Case Collins intends to analyse the killing of Michael Collins in 1922. Dóchas – A place of hope is a three-part documentary planned for Virgin Media One featuring stories of Ireland’s female inmates. 

A bilingual documentary for TG4 will examine what it is like to be old in Ireland in the 21st century. For young people, Youthquake 2 from WLR FM will aim to get this age group to develop scripts and story lines for radio plays dealing with topics such as underage drinking, peer pressure and sexuality. 

A radio documentary called Hidden History: Ireland & The Slave Trade will examine Ireland’s role in the slave trade. A project for Dublin City FM called Murder, He Podcasted plans to examine the implications of Ireland’s podcast age. 

Chief executive of the BAI Michael O’Keeffe said that these chosen projects are indicative of the “quality, variety and diversity” of content produced under the funding scheme. 

Applications for the next round of funding will close on 7 November. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie