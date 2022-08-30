Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 30 August 2022
Man (60s) and woman (30s) suffer serious injuries in Cork assault

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 30 Aug 2022, 12:19 PM
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

A MAN AND a woman have received serious injuries following an assault in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened shortly before 1am at a house in the Innishmore Square area of Ballincollig. 

Gardaí said they were alerted to an incident involving a group of men at a home in the area. 

A man (60s) and woman (30s) injured in the course of the incident were removed from the scene by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. Their injuries are understood to be serious but not life threatening.

The scene was preserved overnight and is currently being examined by local Garda scenes of crime officers.

A garda spokesman said: “An investigation into all of the circumstances of this incident is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and in particular to those who were in the Innishmore Square area shorty before 1am this morning to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station at 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”
 

