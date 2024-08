A SOUTH DUBLIN councillor has said there is “complete misinformation” around a fire at an empty Georgian building in south Dublin last night, rubbishing claims that the site was intended for use as accommodation by the government in response to the refugee crisis.

Dublin Fire Brigade deployed five fire engines and a turntable ladder to tackle the blaze on Edmondstown Road in Ballyboden yesterday evening.

Sinn Féin councillor Roisin Mannion said that there a number of buildings on the nine-acre site, outlining that they weren’t “in regular use” prior to the 2019 sale.

Firefighting operations are continuing at the #Ballyboden St. Augustine's fire.



We expect to have crews on scene through the night and have received great assistance from partner agencies as we continue to extinguish the fire. pic.twitter.com/iBOxQmrXYJ — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 20, 2024

She said this means the “buildings weren’t in a fantastic state” and not suitable for accommodation in their current condition.

The building was previously used as a church and a college by an Augustinian order, but had been purchased in 2019 by a developer seeking to build homes on the site.

However, Mannion said the site is currently the subject of a High Court judicial review due to a community group objecting to plans by the owner to build 402 apartments on the site. That case began last December and remains ongoing.

She told RTÉ Radio One that there have been a “number of fires” at the Ballyboden site in recent times.

Numerous claims circulated on social media last night after the fire broke out claiming that the site was intended for use to house asylum seekers.

This mirrored similar false claims on social media made after a fire at a long-vacant hotel in Waterford last Friday night, with local councillors pointing to how the site had been the subject of several fires in recent years.