POLICE IN THE North have shut down rumours circulating online that a male had died following a “large altercation” on a beach in Co Down yesterday.

Yesterday evening, at around 8:15pm, police in the area responded to reports of a large fight, where weapons were said to have been used, at Ballyholme beach. Police reported that there were a large number of young people present.

Advertisement

It said that it was aware that videos are circulating online from the incident.

“We are also aware that there are rumours circulating that following the incident, a male has died – this is not the case and this sort of speculation is not helpful. We are not aware of any serious injuries. People need to responsible when posting online.”

PSNI said it is investigating the incident and is asking for witnesses to come forward, which can be done by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1806 11/04/25, or otherwise reporting online, which can be done anonymously.

It warned young people to not become involved in any form of anti-social behaviour.