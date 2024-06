TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested by gardaí investigating a number of instances of assault, dangerous driving and criminal damage that occurred on Main Street in Ballymore Eustace on Wednesday evening.

Gardaí arrested a male (aged in his 20s) and a female juvenile (aged in her teens) today. They are both detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in County Kildare.

Advertisement

The incidents occurred at about 8.45pm. During the incidents there was damage to a number of vehicles as well as damage to a building. Three people were assaulted, two men and one woman all aged in their 50s.

Footage shared widely on social media shows a number of incidents occurring. These include people fighting and car being attacked.

A Garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.