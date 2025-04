THE GARDA ARMED support unit were called to the constituency office of Sinn Féin TD Seán Crowe yesterday.

In a statement to The Journal, the Dublin South West TD confirmed an incident occurred at his constituency office yesterday morning in which gardaí had to be called.

Crowe said: “There was an incident yesterday morning at my local constituency office in Tallaght that involved a vulnerable individual and necessitated the intervention of the Garda Armed Support Unit.

“No one was injured, fortunately, and the individual was taken into Garda custody.

“I have closed my office for today and am thankful to the gardaí for their prompt response to the incident.”