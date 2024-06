GARDAÍ SAY THEY are investigating a number of instances of assault, dangerous driving and criminal damage that occurred on Main Street in Ballymore Eustace yesterday evening.

Gardaí said the incidents occurred at about 8.45pm yesterday evening.

During the incidents there was damage to a number of vehicles as well as damage to a building. Three people were assaulted, two men and one woman all aged in their 50s.

Footage shared widely on social media shows a number of incidents occurring. These include people fighting and car being attacked.

A Garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.