'We are distraught': Band Her's killed in US crash

LIVERPOOL BAND HER’S and their tour manager have been killed in a crash in the US.

Duo Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading and manager Trevor Engelbrektson died while travelling to a concert in California on Wednesday.

Their record label confirmed the tragic news in a statement on Facebook.



Heist Or Hit said: “We are all heartbroken. Their energy, vibrancy and talent came to define our label.

“As humans, they were warm, gentle and hilarious. Each time they stopped by the office made for an uplifting experience.”

The statement added that the duo were in the US “playing to thousands of adoring fans”.

The world was at their feet. Everyone here at the label is overwhelmed and distraught. We have lost our friends and the world has been denied their talent.

The band had recently released their debut album, Invitation to Her’s, and were filmed performing for BBC Introducing in Texas earlier this week.

Friends and fans have been paying tribute to the three men online.

We are hearing really sad news about Liverpool band #Hers.

It's been reported that the duo who formed in our city, & their tour manager have been killed in a road accident whilst on tour in California.

Our thoughts are with Stephen, Audun & Trevor's family and friends.

💔 pic.twitter.com/cvBcjfU1gz — The Guide Liverpool (@TheGuideLpool) March 28, 2019 Source: The Guide Liverpool /Twitter

I'm in utter shock and disbelief. The world is a cruel place sometimes 😔 Stephen and Auden were wonderful people and fantastic musicians. All thoughts with their friends and family RIP x♥️♥️x