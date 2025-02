IARNRÓD ÉIREANN WILL be running extra services to deal with the influx of passengers for the Ireland v England Six Nations match and the Cork v Limerick Hurling as a revised timetable comes into play for the bank holiday weekend.

The revised timetable will include additional services, but also will see a reduction in services as works commence in Galway Station from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning.

Customers are advised to check times before travelling across the bank holiday weekend, and to pre-book for Intercity travel.

Saturday 1 February

The Saturday timetable will be largely unchanged, save for additional services to accommodate the Ireland v England Six Nations match at the Aviva Stadium.

Extra DARTs will operate before and after the match. Grand Canal Dock Station will be closed at the end of the match as part of event crowd management arrangements.

The additional services running on Saturday are:

8:45am Cork to Dublin Heuston, 8:50pm Dublin Heuston to Cork (with connection at Limerick Junction to Limerick)

Cork to Dublin Heuston, Dublin Heuston to Cork (with connection at Limerick Junction to Limerick) 12:40pm Athy to Dublin Heuston

Athy to Dublin Heuston 12:50pm Dundalk to Dublin Connolly, 8:10pm Dublin Connolly to Dundalk

Dundalk to Dublin Connolly, Dublin Connolly to Dundalk 12:55pm Longford to Dublin Connolly

Longford to Dublin Connolly 8:55pm Dublin Connolly to Maynooth

A number of services will also be deferred on Saturday to facilitate matchgoers. These are:

7:00pm Dublin Heuston to Cork deferred to 7:50pm (with connection from Limerick Junction to Limerick also deferred)

Dublin Heuston to Cork (with connection from Limerick Junction to Limerick also deferred) 9:08pm Athlone to Westport deferred to 10:15pm (connection from 8:30pm Heuston to Galway service)

Athlone to Westport (connection from 8:30pm Heuston to Galway service) 7:32pm Dublin Connolly to Sligo deferred to 8:08pm

Additional services will also operate for the Cork v Limerick hurling match in the Allianz Hurling League at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. These services are:

10:30pm Cork to Limerick (change at Limerick Junction)

Cork to Limerick (change at Limerick Junction) 10:30pm Cork to Cobh, 11:00pm Cobh to Cork

Cork to Cobh, Cobh to Cork 11:15pm Cork to Midleton, 11:45hpm Midleton to Cork

Sunday 2 February

A Sunday service with some minor revisions will operate, with Iarnród Éireann advising customers to check times before traveling.

From 2:20pm onwards, track works as part of the Ceannt Station Galway redevelopment project will take place. As a result, services between Dublin and Galway in both directions, and between Limerick and Galway in both directions will include bus transfers between Athenry and Galway on this date.

Bank Holiday Monday 3 February

A revised schedule will run on all routes on Monday. This includes a Sunday schedule on DART, Northern, Maynooth Commuter and Cork Commuter routes.

Departures from Galway before 8.00am on Monday morning will involve bus transfers between Galway and Athenry, for track works as part of the Ceannt Station Galway redevelopment project.

Full service details for the Bank Holiday weekend are available at Iarnród Éireann’s website and on its app.