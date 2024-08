THE PUBLIC ARE being urged to take care around water and coastal walks ahead of the August Bank Holiday weekend.

A multi-agency appeal from the Irish Coast Guard, the RNLI, and Water Safety Ireland has encouraged the public to “always think water safety” when they are on or near the water.

This includes planning and preparing before venturing out, such as checking the weather and tide forecast and ensuring you have the right equipment to allow for a safe and enjoyable time in the water.

Kevin Whitney, Operations Manager with the Irish Coast Guard said “we are seeing an increase in the number of incidents this summer involving paddleboarders, persons becoming stranded due to incoming tides, recreational boater groundings and several diving incidents”.

He advised that those partaking in water activities should ensure their life jacket is fitted correctly, and for them to tell someone ashore of their plans before entering the water.

The public is also advised to have a means of calling for help at all times, and keep a marine radio or a fully charged mobile phone in a waterproof pouch near them.

“If participating in any diving activities, then it is highly recommended that you file a float plan with someone ashore or the Coast Guard so that emergency services are aware of your location and can assist if need be”, Whitney added.

Water Safety Ireland’s CEO Joanne Walsh called on the public to respect the advice of lifeguards at beaches around the country, saying “lifeguards are trained to identify when and where it is safe to swim”.

“Rip currents are not always easy to spot and the best way to remain safe is to swim between the red and yellow flags at lifeguarded waterways”, she added.

The RNLI say they have seen an increase in lifeboats being called to the aid of people involved with water activities such as paddleboarding, kayaking and canoeing in recent years.

Their Water Safety Lead Linda-Gene Byrne said that it’s important to be aware of the safety advice before heading out into the water.

If you get into trouble in the water or along the coast, or see someone you think is in trouble, the public is asked to dial 112/999 and ask for the Coast Guard.

Met Éireann has forecast mixed conditions over the Bank Holiday weekend, with some heavy downpours expected and the chance of some localised flooding in places.