UNSETTLED WEATHER WITH heavy spells of rain, and a chance of thunder, is forecast for the June bank holiday weekend.

While Met Éireann notes that details will likely change between now and then, it forecasts that the current spell of unsettled weather looks set to continue into the weekend.

After a rainy start today, it will become drier in the afternoon, while overnight it will be mostly cloudy with patchy mist and drizzle.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, will be mostly dry with a fair amount of cloud and some bright intervals and just a few showers, though there will be further outbreaks of rain overnight, some of which will be heavy at times.

There’s also the potential for gale force winds in northwestern coastal parts on Wednesday night.

The weather then looks set to remain unsettled and changeable for the rest of the week, the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend and into next week also.

There’ll be spells of rain or showers and it’ll be rather windy at times too.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy for a time with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, heavy for a time in the north.

Some bright or sunny spells will develop throughout the day, mainly further to the north and northwest, but with further scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, especially further south.

Rain and drizzle is likely to become widespread again on Thursday night and will be heavy at times, especially across parts of Connacht and Ulster.

There’s then a good deal of uncertainty for Friday, but it looks like rain will clear eastwards throughout the morning, with sunshine and a scattering of showers to follow.

This unsettled weather will continue for the June bank holiday weekend, with spells of rain and showers at times.

While things could change between now and then, it looks like after a mainly dry start on Saturday, a band of showery rain will spread from the west through the morning and afternoon.

The rain will clear into the Irish Sea, with sunshine and a scattering of showers following, some heavy in the northwest, with the chance of thunder.

Sunday, 1 June – the first day of the meteorological Summer – will bring a mix of sunshine and showers, some heavy and with a longer spell of rain spreading from the west for a time.

There’s a chance of thunder, especially further north, and it’ll be breezy or rather windy, particularly along western and northern coastal parts.

Bank Holiday Monday is likely to bring a mix of sunshine and scattered showers, some of which will be heavy, with temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees.