BANK OF IRELAND has warned consumers of the need to be alert to potential ticket scams in the run-up to Taylor Swift’s Dublin shows.

Pop star Swift played three nights at London’s Wembley Stadium last week and will perform three further gigs at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium this week from Friday-Sunday.

BOI however is reminding people who missed out on tickets to “act Swiftly” if they think they’ve been hit by a scam.

“Be wary of deals that are too good to be true or it could be a Cruel Summer – the scammers are Guilty as Sin,” said BOI.

Many scammers use social media posts or online adverts to lure people in, with BOI noting that many scammers focus on sold-out gigs.

The scams often involved people being asked to pay directly and to send money from their bank account to another via bank transfer, which provides little protection.

Once the payment is transferred, the seller usually cuts all contact and the ticket never arrives.

Bank of Ireland advised that people should always be wary of ticket prices for sold-out gigs which look too good to be true.

“If something sounds too good to be true, it’s probably fraud,” said Nicola Sadlier, Head of Fraud at Bank of Ireland.

People should also be wary of incidents where the seller is looking for a quick sale and there is no opportunity to see the ticket in person.

Alarm bells should also be ringing if you feel pressured into making a quick decision.

BOI adds that people should be wary of adverts or messages that pop up on your social media, as fraudsters can pay social media companies to have their ads placed in front of you.

Anyone who believes they have been the target of a scam should contact their bank immediately so that the bank can try to take action to stop the fraud and potentially recover funds.

Bank of Ireland customers can call its Fraud Team at any time on the Freephone line 1800 946 764.

Sadlier said when tickets to popular gigs are sold-out, “fraudsters are hoping your heart will overrule your head”.

“They are counting on people being so keen to see their favourite artist play that they ignore the warning signs and take a chance even if it sounds too good to be true,” added Sadlier.

“Never, ever take that chance,” said Sadlier.

She also remarked that people should only buy tickets online from reputable sites.

“Scammers know that certain tickets are very much in demand – so don’t get carried away if a message or advert pops up for a popular gig,” advised Sadlier.