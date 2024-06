GALWAY CITY COUNCIL has said a mistake by a contractor resulted in the middle platform of the Blackrock Diving Tower being closed off to users.

The Blackrock Diving Tower on the Salthill Promenade is a popular attraction among locals and tourists alike, but it was noted that metal barriers had been erected around the middle platform of the tower.

So @GalwayCityCo have just put bolted down railings blocking the middle tier of the Blackrock Diving Tower in Salthill, Galway. This has been operational for almost 70 years yet suddenly closed off. What is going on? pic.twitter.com/uLoPRjaRzF — Joe Smyth (@JoeSmyth10) June 16, 2024

But in a post on social media platform X this morning, local Fine Gael councillor Clodagh Higgins said that “normal service resumes” after Galway City Council rectified an “error” that had been made by a contractor.

Normal service resumes at Blackrock Diving Tower this morning.



Galway City Council has confirmed to me that an error was made by the contractor which has now been rectified. pic.twitter.com/HiBkvSjVFJ — Cllr. Clodagh Higgins (@CloHiggins) June 17, 2024

In a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson for Galway City Council said that a contractor was due to close off two access points on the middle platform of the tower.

The plan was to close off two jumping points that are directly below the jumping points on the top platform.

Galway City Council said this has been done on safety grounds and added: “There were issues with people jumping off the middle and top platforms at these locations at the same time, putting themselves at risk of landing on top of each other.”

File image of Blackrock Diving Tower in Galway

However, the spokesperson said the contractor “mistakenly closed off all points on the middle platform”.

The spokesperson added that once Galway Coty Council was made aware of this, it organised the removal of two of the barriers that were put in in incorrectly.