BARRY KEOGHAN HAS a furry co-star in a new ad for website developing company Squarespace.

The advertisement will air during the Superbowl, the final game of the American Football League season, which draws millions of viewers.

In the ad, which is now available to watch on YouTube, Keoghan is seen in a pub on a remote island – similar to the setting of the 2022 film Banshees of Inisherin, for which he scooped a BAFTA for best supporting actor.

In the film, he stars alongside a donkey.

The Squarespace ad features Keoghan joined in the pub by a different donkey – Mosley – whom Keoghan thinks could make it in Hollywood.

Advertisement

“You’re going to need a publicist, aren’t ya? A publicist and an agent. Have you got a website?”

Keoghan uses Squarespace to make a website for Mosley – donmosley.com.

“You like green, don’t ya,” he asked Mosley, choosing the site’s colour scheme. “It’s honest, being where you’re from and that.”

Keoghan says Mosley is “great at accents” and “good looking”.

“You’ll be working in no time,” he tells him.

“Put you on a little diet,” Keoghan says, snatching the crisps from the table.