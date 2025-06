A BATCH OF baby teething powder has been recalled by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland due to the possible presence of glass pieces.

Teething powder is applied to the baby’s gums to soothe teething problems and the recall notice relates to Weleda Baby Teething Powder.

The implicated batch has a pack size of 60g, a batch code of 231302, and expiry date of 11/26.

The implicated batch of Weleda Baby Teething Powder FSAI FSAI

Consumers are advised not to administer the implicated batch to infants or children, while retailers are requested to remove the implicated batch from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale.

Wholesalers and distributors are also requested to contact their affected customers and recall the implicated batch and provide a point-of-sale recall notice to their retail customers.