A BATCH OF sausages from O’Flynn’s Gourmet Sausage Company have been recalled due to the presence of salmonella.

O’Flynn’s Gourmet Sausage Company have a stall within the popular English Market in Cork City, which is describes as its “home”, as well as a restaurant on Winthrop Street.

The company also has products stocked in SuperValu, Tesco, and Dunnes Stores.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) have recalled a batch of the company’s ‘Traditional Breakfast Sausages’ due to the presence of salmonella.

The implicated product has a batch code of 241025, an approval number of IE 2917 EC, and a use by date of today, 06/11/2024.

Retailers are required to remove the implicated batch from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale, while consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batch.

People infected with salmonella usually develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between 6 and 72 hours.

The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody.

Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, though diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission.

The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are also more likely to have a severe illness.