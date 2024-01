FRANZ BECKENBAUER HAS died at the age of 78.

Beckenbauer, one of only three men to win the World Cup as player and as a coach, passed away on Sunday at the age of 78, the German football federation confirmed today.

Advertisement

Captain of the German team in the 1970s and manager in 1990, Beckenbauer had in the last years been suffering from health problems.

More to follow . . .

Written by AFP and posted on the42.ie