THE PSNI HAS charged a man with the attepted murder of a woman in Belfast yesterday.

The man, 25, has also bee charged with aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.

Advertisement

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 26 August.

The charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

At around 10.40am yesterday morning, it was reported that a man had forced entry to a house in Ballynure Street and assaulted a woman in her 20s.

The woman was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for stab wounds.