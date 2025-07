THE PSNI SAID it has received a formal request for help with removal of material from a bonfire site in Belfast.

The massive bonfire pyre at Meridi Street in south Belfast is too close to an electricity substation in the south of the city which powers two hospitals, on a site which also contains asbestos.

A city council committee voted to send contractors to remove a towering pyre.

A PSNI statement said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland have received a formal request for assistance from Belfast City Council in relation to the removal of material from a bonfire site at Meridi Street in south Belfast.

“We have declared this as a major incident and a Tactical Coordination Group has been established this evening with multi-agency partners to ensure joint understanding and to comprehensively assess all of the risks associated with this request.

“No decision has been taken at this stage and we continue to work with our partner agencies and community representatives on this matter.”

Crowds went to Donegall Road last night to protest against the removal.

Some fireworks were set off and a smaller bonfire set alight, while a car was placed to block the entrance to the site on Meridi Street.

There has been no further action as yet to remove effigies of migrants in a boat on top of a loyalist bonfire in Moygashel on the outskirts of Dungannon in Co Tyrone.

The boat containing more than a dozen life-sized mannequins wearing life jackets was unveiled on top of the bonfire. Below the boat are several placards, one stating “stop the boats” and another “veterans before refugees”.

Patrick Corrigan, Amnesty International’s Northern Ireland director, described the bonfire as a “vile, dehumanising act that fuels hatred and racism”.

“Amnesty International urges the authorities to ensure its immediate removal and calls on the PSNI to investigate and hold those responsible to account,” he said.

“A clear and unequivocal message must be sent that xenophobia and incitement to hatred have no place in our society.”

The bonfires are among around 300 set to be lit across Thursday and Friday night ahead of the Orange Order’s July 12 parades on Saturday.

The traditional fires, which often carry controversial imagery and slogans, are lit ahead of the main date in the parading calendar of Protestant loyal orders, the Twelfth Of July.