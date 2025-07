IRELAND’S BEN HEALY produced a stunning breakaway to win stage six of the Tour de France today.

And on a famous afternoon Eddie Dunbar also crossed the line of the 201.5km from Bayeux to Vire Normandie stage in fourth.

Healy, the EF Education-EasyPost rider, opted to attack with 42km to go and didn’t flag during a gruelling finish.

HE DID IT 💥

Ben Healy takes his first stage win in Vire Normandie



Ben Healy remporte sa première victoire d'étape sur le Tour 🇮🇪#TDF2025 l @Continental_fr pic.twitter.com/3QAWuPwRHI — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 10, 2025

His performance also saw him awarded the most combative rider of the day for what was his first Tour de France stage win, having previously won a stage at the 2023 Giro d’Italia.

Healy is the first Irish rider to win a Tour de France stage since Sam Bennett in 2020.

