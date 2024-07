ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu’s contentious trip to the United States this week has been somewhat muted so far.

Having been invited to speak at a joint session of the US Congress back in May, his visit has been largely overshadowed by an unprecedented two weeks of political upheaval in the country.

In that time, Republican candidate Donald Trump was almost assassinated, President Joe Biden bowed to pressure from his party to drop out of the election race and now, Vice President Kamala Harris is all-but-certain to be announced as the Democratic nominee.

Amidst all that, Netanyahu has been keeping a low profile since he arrived in Washington on Monday. He held a meeting with representatives of the families of hostages kidnapped by Hamas on 7 October, but has yet to meet any US officials.

His meeting with Biden was due to happen on Tuesday, but due to the US president contracting Covid, this was pushed back to Thursday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara met last night in Washington with the representatives of the families of the hostages who have accompanied them, together with representatives of the families of hostages who are in the US.https://t.co/5N5lv5ApvG pic.twitter.com/DXoRsxIkaG — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) July 23, 2024

Netanyahu will be seeking to rally support at a time of tensions between his country and its main military backer over the war in Gaza. Here’s what we know about the visit.

Why is Netanyahu in Washington?

Back in May, congressional leaders invited Netanyahu to deliver an address at the Capitol in an attempt to show support for the longtime ally of the US, despite mounting political divisions over what is happening in Gaza.

The invitation, orchestrated by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, had been in the works for some time before it was issued, according to AP.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, had previously called for new elections in Israel and said that Netanyahu had “lost his way” amid the bombardment in Gaza, but co-signed the invitation citing the US’s “ironclad” relationship with Israel.

The visit would also allow for Netanyahu to appear statesmanlike on a global stage, amid growing opposition to his leadership at home.

The trip is the first time Netanyahu has traveled abroad since the current conflict began on 7 October, and since the International Criminal Court (ICC) said it was seeking his arrest on war crimes charges.

What is he doing during the visit?

Israel’s longest-serving prime minister will address both the House of Representatives and the Senate at 2pm local time (7pm Irish time).

He will become the first foreign leader to address a joint meeting of the two chambers four times – pulling ahead of Britain’s Winston Churchill, who did it three times.

Prior to departing Israel on Monday, Netanyahu said he would “seek to anchor the bipartisan support that is so important for Israel” in his address to Congress.

As I departed for the United States, I thanked President Biden for the many things he did for the State of Israel during the war and his years as President, Vice President, and Senator.



I look forward to my important meeting with the President.



The following are my remarks… pic.twitter.com/9nej0hp2AO — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) July 22, 2024

“I will tell my friends on both sides of the aisle that regardless who the American people choose as their next president, Israel remains America’s indispensable and strong ally in the Middle East,” he said in a statement.

The US Vice President typically presides over joint addresses, but Kamala Harris has said she won’t be presiding during Netanyahu’s speech, as she is scheduled to be in Indianapolis on her presidential campaign.

Harris is expected to meet with the Israeli leader separately during his visit.

Biden will meet Netanyahu tomorrow, amid reported tensions between the pair due to the mounting toll of civilians in Gaza. Netanyahu last month said the US of withholding weapons and implied this was slowing Israel’s offensive in Rafah.

Publicly, Biden has voiced strong support for Israel. But he expressed concern over an offensive on the southern Gaza city of Rafah and suspended a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel over fears that they would be used in populated areas.

Despite the tensions, the United States has defended Israeli interests while taking a key role in mediation efforts, and the countries’ military relationship remains strong, officials say.

But Council on Foreign Relations Middle East specialist Steven Cook said that “never before has the atmosphere been so fraught.”

“There is clearly tension in the relationship, especially between the White House and the Israeli prime minister,” Cook said.

Netanyahu will also hold a meeting with Donald Trump on Friday. In a post on his Truth Social platform, the Republican candidate said: “Looking forward to seeing Bibi Netanyahu on Friday, and even more forward to achieving Peace in the Middle East!”

What is the reaction in the US?

It hasn’t exactly been a warm welcome. According to Politico, at least 18 House Democrats and nine Senate Democrats have publicly said that they will not attend his speech.

Demonstrators protest against Israel a day before a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Among those is independent Senator Bernie Sanders, who said that he is a “war criminal” and “should not be welcomed into the US Congress”.

“On the contrary, his policies in Gaza and the West Bank and his refusal to support a two-state solution should be roundly condemned,” Sanders wrote in a social media post, adding that he would not be attending.

Dick Durban, the number-two Democrat in the Senate, said he would also not be attending.

“I will stand by Israel, but I will not stand and cheer its current prime minister,” he said in a statement.

It is a dark day in US history when an authoritarian with warrant requests from the International Criminal Court is allowed to address a joint session of Congress.



40k Palestinians are dead.

Hostages aren’t home.

Netanyahu is a war criminal.

I will be boycotting his address. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 23, 2024

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also deemed Netanyahu a war criminal, saying: “It is a dark day in US history when an authoritarian with warrant requests from the International Criminal Court is allowed to address a joint session of Congress.

Anti-Israel group Jewish Voice for Peace organised a protest that saw hundreds of people demonstrate against Netanyahu’s speech and call on the US to stop arming Israel at a building in the US Capitol complex on Tuesday.

Capitol police said they arrested approximately 200 people. “Demonstrating inside the Congressional Buildings is against the law,” they said.

Deafening protest in cannon rotunda. pic.twitter.com/DuM6Fmbg4C — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 23, 2024

More protests have been planned for today, with thousands expected to take to the streets of Washington to demonstrate against Israel’s war in Gaza. As a result, police have boosted security around the Capitol building and closed roads for the week.

What about reaction in Israel?

Netanyahu has become a deeply unpopular figure in Israel. His popularity was already waning before the current conflict due to his controversial effort to weaken Israel’s judiciary.

His failure to prevent Hamas’s attack on 7 October and his subsequent handling of the conflict has led to evergrowing protests against his leadership and demands that he reach a deal to release the hostages taken by Hamas over nine months ago.

People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages in Tel Aviv on 8 June. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Analysis published by Israeli newspaper Haaretz states that his visit to Washington is “nothing but narcissistic politicking”, adding: “In the absence of American attention, the much ballyhooed trip has been exposed in its true dimensions – a narcissistic show intended mainly to fulfill Israeli political interests.”

The Times of Israel reported that families of hostages were among those to rally on Washington’s National Mall in favour of an agreement to release hostages, chanting “Bring them home now” and holding large signs calling on Netanyahu to “seal the deal now” and “give us hope”.

One woman, whose son was taken hostage, told the newspaper: “I’m begging Bibi. There’s a deal on the table and you have to take it.”

Israel has recently intensified its attacks on Gaza and Netanyahu has insisted that only piling on military pressure can free the hostages and defeat Hamas,

Hamas’s 7 October attack resulted in the deaths of 1,197 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Hamas militants also seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom are still in Gaza, including 44 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 39,090 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to figures from Gaza’s health ministry.

With reporting from © AFP 2024