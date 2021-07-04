#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 4 July 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí and family 'seriously concerned' about wellbeing of man missing from Galway

Bernard Ward was last seen in the College Road area on Wednesday.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 4 Jul 2021, 8:03 AM
1 hour ago 7,385 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5485317
Bernard Ward
Image: Garda Press Office
Bernard Ward
Bernard Ward
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing a 44-year-old man missing from Galway.

Bernard Ward was last seen in the College Road area at approximately 9pm on Wednesday.

He is described as being 5’9” in height, of stocky build with dark brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a tracksuit hoodie and bottoms.

Gardaí and Bernard’s family have serious concerns for his wellbeing.

Anyone who can assist Gardaí in locating Bernard is asked to contact Galway Garda station on 091 538000 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie