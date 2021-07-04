Gardaí and family 'seriously concerned' about wellbeing of man missing from Galway

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing a 44-year-old man missing from Galway.

Bernard Ward was last seen in the College Road area at approximately 9pm on Wednesday.

He is described as being 5’9” in height, of stocky build with dark brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a tracksuit hoodie and bottoms.

Gardaí and Bernard’s family have serious concerns for his wellbeing.

Anyone who can assist Gardaí in locating Bernard is asked to contact Galway Garda station on 091 538000 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.