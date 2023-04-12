LIVE: Joe Biden in Belfast as he kicks off his four-day visit to Ireland

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
JOE BIDEN ARRIVED in Belfast shortly after 9pm yesterday evening.
Over the coming days, the US President will make his way to Belfast, Dublin, Louth and Mayo as part of the visit.
Today, he will mark his visit to Northern Ireland with a speech at the new Ulster University campus in the city before traveling to Co Louth, with visits to both Carlingford and Dundalk planned.
We’ll bring you all the latest as it happens throughout the day.
One of the key parts of Biden’s visit to Ireland will be the security operation that takes place around it, with the cost of such an operation expected to run into the millions.
Both gardaí and military personnel will work on the operation, with Gardaí set to police locations in Ballina and Knock in Co Mayo, across Dundalk and Co Louth and of course in Dublin.
A massive search operation will be carried out by trained teams of gardaí – these gardaí will be taken off their regular duties and they act as the search team.
Every manhole cover along a cavalcade route will be searched, the roofs of buildings will be searched, the occupants of each building identified.
Along motorways, gardaí will be posted at culverts and manholes to ensure they are not interfered with.
Then at locations plain clothes garda detectives will be embedded in groups of dignitaries and crowds. There will be sniper teams from the garda Emergency Response Unit, augmented by their colleagues in the Irish army.
Biden is not travelling on his own to Ireland, but is with his son Hunter and sister Valerie.
Hunter Biden, the younger son of Joe Biden, is an attorney and former hedge fund manager. He’s previously spoken about his struggle with drug addiction and was the centre of a political storm surrounding his laptop.
Meanwhile, his sister Valerie has worked in politics for decades, having been the campaign manager for Joe Biden’s previous Presidential runs in 1998 and 2008.
It looks set to be a busy few days, with the US President due to head to Dublin, Louth and Mayo between today and Friday.
First up today, he’s due to meet with political party leaders in Northern Ireland, before making an address to Ulster University.
Then in the afternoon, Biden is off to Louth where he has some ancestral roots. In particular, he’s due to visit Carlingford and Dundalk for a walking tour of both towns.
Tomorrow, Biden will be in Dublin where he will travel to Phoenix Park, where he’s due to meet with President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Farmleigh.
In the afternoon, Biden will travel across Dublin city centre to Leinster House, where he is due to address a joint sitting of the Dáil and Seanad. It will be the fourth time a US President has addressed the Oireachtas, following on from speeches by John F Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.
The trip will then conclude on Friday, with Biden heading to Mayo for a trip to both Knock and then Ballina.
The US President is due to make a public speech outside St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina.
This event is open to the public and anyone who wishes to attend can register here.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greeted the US president after Air Force One landed at RAF Aldergrove last night.
The two leaders met briefly before the president drove away in an armoured car amid a scattering of snow.
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris was also present as Biden alighted from the aircraft with US Special Envoy for Northern Ireland Joe Kennedy.
Biden arrived in Belfast shortly after 9pm yesterday evening.
Before he left Joint Base Andrews earlier this afternoon, Biden was asked by reporters what he hoped to achieve by heading to Ireland.
This is what he said:
“Make sure the Irish Accords and the Windsor Agreements stay in place, to keep the peace. That’s the main thing.”
Good morning, Hayley Halpin here.
Welcome to our liveblog on the first full day of US President Joe Biden’s official visit to Ireland.
We’ll bring you all the latest on his visit throughout the day.
