LIVE: Joe Biden in Belfast as he kicks off his four-day visit to Ireland

Alamy Stock Photo Members of the defence forces carry out searches along roads and properties close to Kilwirra church near Carlingford, Co Louth ahead of the visit from US President Joe Biden Alamy Stock Photo

One of the key parts of Biden’s visit to Ireland will be the security operation that takes place around it, with the cost of such an operation expected to run into the millions.

Both gardaí and military personnel will work on the operation, with Gardaí set to police locations in Ballina and Knock in Co Mayo, across Dundalk and Co Louth and of course in Dublin.

A massive search operation will be carried out by trained teams of gardaí – these gardaí will be taken off their regular duties and they act as the search team.

Every manhole cover along a cavalcade route will be searched, the roofs of buildings will be searched, the occupants of each building identified.

Along motorways, gardaí will be posted at culverts and manholes to ensure they are not interfered with.

Then at locations plain clothes garda detectives will be embedded in groups of dignitaries and crowds. There will be sniper teams from the garda Emergency Response Unit, augmented by their colleagues in the Irish army.

Alamy Stock Photo A police officer from the TSG demonstrates a security inspection of a drain, close to the Grand Central Hotel, Belfast Alamy Stock Photo