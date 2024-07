US PRESIDENT JOE Biden said Nato is “more powerful than ever” as he welcomed world leaders to Washington for a summit to mark the 75th anniversary of the military alliance.

The three days of events kicked off last night with Biden announcing a new air defence system for Ukraine.

“Make no mistake. Ukraine can — and will — stop Putin,” said Biden.

FULL SPEECH: President Joe Biden passionately defends democracy, NATO, Ukraine, and rips Putin in a powerful speech at the NATO summit in Washington DC.



Worth a watch in its entirety. pic.twitter.com/z4iDhJn9Ga — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 9, 2024

“Russia will not prevail. Ukraine will prevail,” added Biden.

Biden also said that Russia “wants nothing less than Ukraine’s total subjugation” and warned that Russian president Vladimir Putin “won’t stop at Ukraine”.

However, he remarked that “Ukraine can and will stop Putin with our full, collective support”.

On Monday, Russia launched one of its most aggressive missile strikes on Ukraine, hitting give cities and towns, as well as a children’s hospital in Kyiv – at least 42 people died in the attacks.

Biden has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the summit as well as the leaders of four key Pacific partners – Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand – in a bid to increase NATO’s role in managing a rising China.

The US president is also hoping that his performance at the summit will reassure voters of his fitness for office amid intense scrutiny of the 81-year-old’s ability to be Commander in Chief.

Meanwhile, Biden will meet with Zelenskyy tomorrow and the White House said Biden will use the opportunity to show “unwavering support” for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy arrived in Washington yesterday and said he will do “everything to make Russia lose” and added that he would be seeking more fighter jets and additional security guarantees.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at the Ronald Reagan Institute on the sideline of NATO Summit in Washington. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Other leaders attending the Nato summit include Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, one of Putin’s closest partners in the West, who ahead of Washington went to Ukraine, Russia and China on a self-described peace mission criticized by Brussels and Washington.

Another Asian partner of the US, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met Putin on the eve of the NATO summit and is not part of the Washington talks.

Leaders on Wednesday will formally convene the alliance’s North Atlantic Council inside downtown Washington’s convention centre.

Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will later welcome their counterparts for gala dinners around the Washington area, which is in the throes of a searing heat wave.

One new NATO leader is British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is visiting days after taking office in a landslide victory by his Labour Party.

He will meet both Biden and Zelenskyy and is expected to confirm Britain’s strong support for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has been seeking firm assurances that it will one day join NATO, which considers an attack on any member an attack on all.

Ukraine’s membership enjoys wide backing from Baltic and Eastern European nations still haunted by decades under the Soviet yoke.

But Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have led opposition, concerned that the alliance would effectively be entering war with nuclear-armed Russia as it occupies swathes of Ukraine.

Zelensky voiced open annoyance at the last NATO summit in Lithuania at the failure to provide a clearer path to membership.

In Washington, the US is seeking to play down his expectations, speaking of creating a “bridge” to membership but making clear quick entry is not on the cards.

Putin has repeatedly accused the West of antagonizing Russia by entertaining NATO membership for Ukraine, whose separate identity he has rejected.

-With additional reporting from - © AFP 2024