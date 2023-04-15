'Slán abhaile, Joe': Biden's historic visit in pictures

HERE ARE THE highlight’s of US President Joe Biden’s three-day trip to the island of Ireland.

Tuesday

Hello, Northern Ireland!



— President Biden (@POTUS) April 12, 2023

Biden arrived in Ireland just after 9pm, disembarking Air Force One at RAF Aldergrove.

He was greeted by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak briefly before the president drove away in an armoured car amid a light scattering of snow.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris was also present as Biden alighted from the aircraft with US Special Envoy for Northern Ireland Joe Kennedy.

Wednesday

In the morning, Sunak arrived for a bilateral meeting with Biden in Belfast’s Grand Central Hotel.

Biden then met with leaders of the five main Northern Irish political parties before giving a speech at Ulster University’s new £350 million campus in Belfast.

Biden said that such a glass-fronted building would have been “highly unlikely” during one of his previous visits to the area in 1991, when the Troubles were raging.

“Where barbed wire once sliced up the city, today we find a cathedral of learning built of glass and let the light shine in and out,” he said.

“This has a profound impact for someone who has come back to see it.”

“It’s an incredible testament to the power and the possibilities of peace.”

Biden at Ulster University Belfast

He also called for the restoration of powersharing at Stormont.

“I believe the democratic institution established in the Good Friday Agreement remain critical to the future of Northern Ireland.

“It’s a decision for you to make, not for me to make.”

President Biden just got his pic with Oscar winner and An Irish Goodbye star James Martin

Biden also met the star of Oscar-winning shirt film An Irish Goodbye, James Martin, and mentioned him in his speech.

“I got to meet James, I got my picture taken, I’m going to go home and brag to my daughter.”

Air Force One then took Biden to Dublin Airport, where he was greeted by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

— Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) April 12, 2023

Biden was originally intended to travel to Louth by helicopter but due to weather conditions it was decided that he should he travel by motorcade to Carlingford.

Plenty of locals waited in the rain to catch a glimpse of the president as he made his way to King John’s Castle.

According to the White House, the castle was the last Irish landmark that Owen Finnegan (Biden’s maternal great-great-grandfather) saw before he departed for New York.

The exposed top half of the 12th century castle gives a view of Warrenpoint, Co Down on a clear day.

Biden then took a tour of the castle with Micheál Martin and Rob Kearney, while shouting down to reporters that the weather was “fine, it feels like coming home”.

He continued to Dundalk where he bought some food and delighted crowds with a walkabout, closely monitored by his Secret Service escort.

Biden entered McAteers, greeting people inside before making his way over to the deli counter, where 10 workers had gathered.

Alamy Stock Photo

During one of the most talked about points in his trip, Biden gave a speech in Windsor Bar, where his son, sister and cousin Rob Keraney watched on.

Referencing a tie given to him by Kearney, Biden said: “See this tie I have, this shamrock tie? It was given to by one of these guys right here, who’s a hell of a rugby player who beat the hell out of the Black and Tans.”

The White House later clarified that Biden meant the All Blacks.

Biden in Windsor Bar

Thursday

Shortly before noon, Biden’s motorcade made its way to Áras an Uachtarán in Phoenix Park, which was closed for security reasons.

Sky News

Biden was met by President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina on Biden’s third visit to the Áras, but his first as president.

Biden then signed the visitor’s book at the Áras and inspected members of the Defence Forces outside, where Ámhrán na bhFiann was played.

“Your feet will bring you where your heart is”



"Your feet will bring you where your heart is"

President Biden shakes hands with President Higgins and Sabina Higgins and describes what he wrote in the book - he spent nearly two minutes writing his note

Higgins and Biden then took part in a tree-planting ceremony and rang the Áras’s peace bell.

Both leaders attempted to call over Misneach but were unsuccessful.

There was some coaxing by both President Higgins and President Biden to try to get Misneach to make an appearance, but some things even presidents can’t do it seems



There was some coaxing by both President Higgins and President Biden to try to get Misneach to make an appearance, but some things even presidents can't do it seems

(Of course he ended up making an appearance a minute later once they passed)

The White House released a transcript from the meeting of the two presidents in which Biden responded to Higgins speaking in Irish by saying: “I can’t – I can’t come close to saying that.”

Biden then travelled to Farmleigh House where he met the Taoiseach.

Sky News / Screengrab

Biden and Varadkar then watched a camogie exhibition outside.

White House pool reporters noted:

“A sliotar wizzed right by Biden’s left shoulder, nearly striking the president.

“Biden started going after the ball, but a young girl ran by him and POTUS stopped chasing.”

Sky News / Screengrab

GAt 4pm Biden made his way to Leinster House where he was given a standing ovation as he entered the Dáil chamber.

It was clearly an emotional moment for the president who has been vocal about his love of his heritage.

“Well Mom, you said it would happen,” Biden said, looking up at the skylight in the room.

Biden looking to the sky

Biden also met with the daughter of Senator Rebecca Moynihan, Margot.

PA PA

Biden then attended a banquet at Dublin Castle, where he arrived over 90 minutes late.

“Our countries share a similar past and philosophy. We are joined by bonds of kinship, as well as friendship,” Varadkar says before the banquet.

Biden begins his addres: “Growing up, my Grandpa Finnegan used to say, ‘if you’re lucky enough to be Irish, you’re lucky enough.”

Biden at Dublin Castle with the Irish Government Cabinet posing for an official photograph.

Friday

On Biden’s final day in Ireland he set off on Air Force One from Dublin Airport shortly after 1pm.

— Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) April 14, 2023

Biden was greeted by Minister Eamon Ryan upon disembarking at Ireland West Knock Airport.

He then travelled to Knock shrine and Biden touched the apparition wall.

Accompanied by parish priest Fr Richard Gibbons, the US president then entered the Apparition Chapel for some moments of quiet reflection.

Biden touches the apparition wall

Biden was brought to tears after an emotional meeting with the priest who performed the last rites sacrament for his son.

Father Frank O’Grady performed the sacrament for Beau Biden who died of brain cancer in 2015.

US President Joe Biden with Fr Richard Gibbons

He then took a private visit to Mayo Roscommon Hospice, which has a plaque to his late son Beau.

SASKO LAZAROV

The Academic, The Coronas and The Chieftains took to the stage outside St Muredach’s Cathedral as crowds swelled to at least 16,000 in the late evening.

Just after 10pm Biden begins his speech by thanking local councillor Mark Duffy and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, while also praising the music this evening.

“Let’s give another big hand by the way to the Chieftains.”

PA

Biden speaks of hearing about the celebrations that broke out in Ballina after he was declared elected in 2020.

“I’ll tell you what, it means the world to me and my entire family to be embraced as Mayo Joe, son of Ballina.”

“It feels like coming home, it really does. Over the years, stories of this place has become part of my soul.”

"It means the world to me and my entire family to be embraced as Mayo Joe, son of Ballina, he told the crowd.

Biden ended the speech with a rousing “Mayo for Sam”, as U2′s Beautiful Day played in the background.

He then travelled to Ireland West Knock Airport and before boarding Air Force One, Biden said that he has decided to run for a second term and will announce his campaign “relatively soon”.

Biden boarding Air Force One yesterday.