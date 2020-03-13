Biggest daily increase brings Ireland cases to 70, and 1,000 deaths in Italy: Today's main Covid-19 points

AN “UNPRECEDENTED”, “DRASTIC” action was taken in Ireland yesterday, to close educational and cultural institutions, and to advise workers to work from home where possible for the next two weeks.

This announcement was given by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar from Washington, where a number of St Patrick’s Day events with US officials were cancelled amid Covid-19 fears.

His emotive address was followed by a briefing from the Tánaiste Simon Coveney, Minister for Health Simon Harris, and Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan.

Business Minister Heather Humphreys also advised people not to stockpile – as shops will remain open. Despite this, shops saw shelves cleared in the afternoon and evening.

Here are the main points:

Twenty-seven new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland yesterday, bringing the total number to 70. Of that total, six patients are in intensive care

Ireland is now in the ‘delay’ phase of trying to control the virus, to try to help the healthcare system to cope with the spread

Schools, universities and colleges, and cultural institutions are closed from now until 29 March; it will be assessed whether this needs to be extended later

Basketball, GAA and soccer games and events in Ireland were cancelled by their sporting organisations

There are 20 cases in Northern Ireland, out of a total of 590 cases in the UK

London’s St Patrick’s Day parade is now cancelled. Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said that “key performers and parade participants are no longer able to take part due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus”.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Health Minister Simon Harris said that the government was advising Irish citizens to avoid all non essential travel to Spain, and that anyone returning from Spain or Italy will be asked to restrict their movements for two weeks.

Harris said that “there’s something happening in Ireland that’s not happening in all countries” called contact tracing, that Harris said he wasn’t sure had been done effectively in other countries.

“We’re lowering the bar for testing,” to include new onset fever, the HSE’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Colm Henry.

“It’s important to emphasise that there are elements that we can control and that we cannot control,” he said, asking people to take personal protective measures and social distancing measures taken last night.

“Everybody has a role to play,” he said.

Elsewhere in the world:

Italy has recorded over 1,000 deaths from the virus; around a fifth of the world total. There are around 15,000 cases in the country, and 130,000 cases worldwide

Kenya announced its first confirmed case of coronavirus, saying a woman who returned from the US tested positive for the illness in Nairobi

Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for coronavirus Covid-19.

Prevention

Covid-19 is spread through droplets caused by sneezing or coughing, or by touching a surface that someone has sneezed or coughed on within a particular time frame. It cannot be passed through your skin, and it’s thought that it’s unlikely to be airborne.

It may take up to 14 days for symptoms to show.

The best ways to protect yourself and others from the virus are to wash hands properly and often, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue/your sleeve when coughing and sneezing, and put used tissues in a bin and wash your hands.

Symptoms of Covid-19 include:

Cough

Shortness of breath

Fever

Breathing difficulties.

Further resources:

The HSE: Official advice on the coronavirus in Ireland. This is being updated based on the number of confirmed cases and how the virus spreads in Ireland.

The Department of Foreign Affairs: Official advice on where to avoid travelling to. Also a resource for those who are abroad.

The World Health Organization (WHO): The UN agency on global public health publishes statements and daily situation reports based on the latest data.

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC): The EU agency on the number of cases, deaths and how it's spreading in Europe.

The Johns Hopkins University map: A heat map of the confirmed cases across the world.

A helpline for older people who are concerned about the coronavirus has been launched by Alone. The number is 0818 222 024, and it’s open Mon-Fri, 8am-8pm.