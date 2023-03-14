Bill and Hillary Clinton to visit Belfast as part of packed GFA anniversary schedule

FORMER US PRESIDENT, Bill Clinton and Chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast, Hillary Clinton will take part in an international conference at Queen’s next month to mark the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

President Clinton played a critical role in the negotiations leading up to the signing of the Agreement, appointing US Senator George Mitchell as Special Envoy for Northern Ireland to specifically support and aid the peace process.

Clinton also decided to grant Gerry Adams a US Visa in 1994, much to the anger of the UK Government at the time.

Queen’s University’s Chancellor Clinton will host the three-day conference, which aims to reflect upon how the Agreement was achieved in 1998 while also looking forward with a renewed commitment to resolving outstanding issues as society looks forward to the next 25 years.

Global, political and civic leaders, past and present, are due to gather at Queen’s from 17-19 April.

US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister will also visit Northern Ireland to mark the occasion, although it’s unclear if they will attend the conference at Queen’s.

No dates have been confirmed for Biden’s trip and it’s unknown if it will coincide with the actual anniversary on 10 April, which is also Easter Monday this year.

I'll be hosting a conference at @QUBelfast next month to reflect on 25 years of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.



Civic leaders who have contributed to peace and reconciliation will join @BillClinton and me to take stock of this historic turning point. https://t.co/1Ym6pAkkNj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 14, 2023

Speaking ahead of the event, Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, said:

“Northern Ireland and Queen’s University are both close to Bill’s and my heart. It’s fitting that such a unique event will take place at Queen’s. The University makes a significant impact on the world through its outstanding research and innovation.

“I am proud to host this conference, which will bring together civic leaders who have contributed to peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland.”

Professor Ian Greer, President and Vice-Chancellor of Queen’s University, said:

“We are delighted that our Chancellor Secretary Clinton, alongside President Clinton and a host of esteemed world figures will be joining this event to share their experiences and expertise in peace-building.”

“President Clinton played a crucial role in securing the Agreement in 1998 while working with local parties to establish the institutions outlined in the three B/GFA strands.

“Secretary Clinton, as First Lady, Senator and Secretary of State, continued that work to secure progress in Northern Ireland through dialogue and working with local leaders and community groups to promote reconciliation. It is fitting that both of them will play a central role in the conference.

“With global leaders in attendance at our conference in April, the world’s eyes will be on Northern Ireland. This is an opportunity to show how far we’ve come as a society since 1998. Northern Ireland is now a place of peace with lots to offer as a great place to live, work and invest.”