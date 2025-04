A BILL SEEKING to make catfishing a criminal offence has been reintroduced today, in an attempt to acknowledge and punish the “damaging” practice.

Catfishing is a form of online deception where someone impersonates someone else using fake photos or details.

The proposed law would see a penalty of up to five years in prison for a person who, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, impersonates another individual online in a way that causes alarm, distress or harm, either to the impersonated person or someone else.

The Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person (Amendment) Bill 2024, which has been reintroduced by Fianna Fáil senator Fiona O’Loughlin, also empowers the courts to impose non-contact and exclusion orders to protect victims.

Senator O’Loughlin said: “This legislation recognises that online abuse can be just as damaging, if not more so, than abuse that happens offline.

“We have criminalised identity theft in the physical world. Why should someone be able to impersonate you online, deceive others using your photos or name, and face no legal consequences?”

The offence applies when someone operates a computer, phone or similar device to impersonate another person without their consent, and causes substantial interference with their peace, privacy, or day-to-day life.

Senator O’Loughlin said that a key focus of the Bill is access to justice, as victims currently face a “costly and time-consuming” court process in pursuit of basic information from platforms.

The Bill would enable gardaí to make direct data requests to these companies, “which are often reluctant to act unless legally compelled”.

Senator O’Loughlin added that catfishing is “not a joke”.

“It’s not just awkward online dating gone wrong. It is deception, often deliberate and manipulative, and in many cases, deeply damaging,” she said.

“Whether it’s a teenager targeted for exploitation, a grandparent conned out of their savings, or a young woman whose face is used to lure others—it’s always a violation.”

She said the legislation is not just targeted at young people, but to protect anyone from this form of “abuse”.

Senator O’Loughlin concluded: “Laws shape norms. By recognising catfishing as a crime, we start treating it with the seriousness it deserves.”