THE LECTURERS AND management of BIMM Music Institute Dublin are working towards a resolution following the commencement of strike action against a preposed restructure earlier this month.

The proposed restructuring would have seen many existing lecture roles replaced by a small number of senior positions alongside freelance Associate Lecturer contracts.

The Irish Federation of University Teachers (IFUT) warned that the introduction of the proposed freelance model “removes job security, employment protections, and stable hours”. It would also result in earning reductions for lecturers, it said.

A letter sent by BIMM management to alumni and industry contacts at the time insisted that this was not the case.

Students of the institute, which has educated numerous Irish musicians including Grammy-nominated band Fontaines D.C. and The Murder Capital, have staged protests against the proposed restructuring.

Yesterday, BIMM and the IFUT announced that they are working towards a resolution.

In a statement by the IFUT, a representative said, “The overwhelming public support for a fair resolution to the BIMM dispute—from students, opposition TDs, other trade unions, and indeed, the Taoiseach himself—has been instrumental in driving progress.

“Since the commencement of industrial action last week, IFUT has engaged with key stakeholders, including TU Dublin, in pursuit of a just outcome.”

The spokesperson said that some “positive developments” have emerged from discussions, including that no roles will be made compulsorily redundant, and staff will be offered the opportunity to remain on their current contracts with the same terms they currently have.

In a separate press release, BIMM Dublin said that 20 lecturers will be offered permanent, salaried positions, and the remaining 33 lecturers will be offered the opportunity to remain on their current contracts with the same terms they currently enjoy.

“While these are important steps forward, significant issues remain unresolved,” the IFUT spokesperson continued.

Industrial action is continuing today, and IFUT has not revised plans for further action due to take place next week.

IFUT Assistant General Secretary Robert McNamara said that they are hopeful a resolution can be found, but that there are “key outstanding issues”.

“Our members have shown remarkable solidarity, and their determination has driven the progress made so far. However, we are not there yet.”

CEO & Vice-Chancellor at BIMM University David Jones-Owen said that the university has listened to concerns and questioned raise and hope changes made to the restructure will address them.

“Our lecturers are an incredibly important part of our community, acting as both teachers and mentors for our students. We remain committed to supporting them fully and now look forward to continuing discussions to find a resolution,” he said.