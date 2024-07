WASTE MANAGEMENT COMPANIES will not increase bin charges because of the Deposit Return Scheme, according to Minister of State at the Department of the Environment Ossian Smyth.

Concerns about the Deposit Return Scheme and potential knock on effects on bin levies emerged earlier this week after reports that waste management companies are to increase bin charges as a result of lost revenue.

The Irish Independent reported that waste management companies could accumulate up to €15 million in lost revenue each year as they no longer sell the same tonnage of PET plastics or aluminum, both recyclable materials, to producers.

The minister was asked about the matter today in the Dáil, for which he replied that the scheme has been “successful”.

“Irish Business Against Litter reported that it has resulted in a reduction of one third of the bottle and can litter around the country, which will continue,” he said, stating that the it is not true to state that the scheme has resulted in an increase in waste collection prices.

“On Monday, The Irish Independent reported it had heard from some anonymous waste collection companies that they intended to put up prices as a result. I do not think that will happen,” said the junior minister.

Sinn Féin’s Brian Stanley said the Deposit Return Scheme supports the scheme but added that because “less stuff is going into recycling bins, the private companies that collect waste are now charging us for that”.

“We are charged for the levy on plastic bottles and cans, which is fine, but because of the reduction in the volume in the recycling bin, companies are now charging more. The privatisation of waste collection caused a lot of these problems. In my locality, four separate trucks collect waste, three on the same morning,” he said.

“It is gone out of control. The government needs to take back control with a franchise or some other model with local authorities. Other EU states are doing it. Will the government look at this issue again? The scheme is good but these are the unintended consequences,” said the deputy.

Smyth said the Department is in negotiations with the Irish Waste Management Association to make sure the system of subsidies and levies in place is such that there will be no effect on the cost of waste collection.

“I do not want the price of waste collection to go up at all,” he added.