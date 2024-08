BIRDWATCH IRELAND HAS called for the red-breasted parakeet, a bird that is non-native to Ireland, to be captured and put into captivity over concerns that the species may cause to native habitats.

Currently, there are a couple dozen red-breasted parakeets in Ireland, Niall Hatch of Birdwatch Ireland told RTÉ Radio One this morning. He said that the birds could have a “detrimental effect” on native species if their spread is not curbed.

The red-breasted parakeet is native to parts of southern Asia and Central Africa but, in recent years, has arrived in parts of Europe where they have mated and populated very quickly.

Though some experts say that the population is declining in their native habitats, the birds are reproducing at a young age around Europe. There have been recordings where the red-breasted parakeet has disrupted other, native species’ nests.

Hatch said that, in cities like London, Amsterdam and Brussels, the population of these birds is now out of control and their presence is “very, very widespread”. He said the birds should be captured and placed in captivity.

“A non-native species isn’t good news if they start spreading here. It is concerning that more is not being done to actually prevent it, while we still can,” he added.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service is aware of the birds’ presence in Ireland, but as of now, has no plans to capture the birds. It continues to monitor the situation.

“Many other countries around Europe, given the economic damage these birds cause and the problems they cause for native species, would envy us to be in a position who could still do something about it,” Hatch said.

“And yet nothing seems to be happening, or nothing serious. So I think at this stage, the most cost-effective thing of all to do would be to capture these birds.

“Nobody says they should be harmed in any way. They can be captured and taken into captivity, which is better for them and better for all range of wildlife too,” he added.