JUST OVER A week since a fire damaged part of the Doagh Famine Village in Donegal, the tourist attraction’s owners have begun rebuilding, having received more than €90,000 from members of the public.

On 3 May, a fire ripped through the site’s visitor centre after an air compressor malfunctioned.

The original cottages remain intact but several exhibitions were destroyed.

The site was not insured for fire damage, which led the management to start a GoFundMe page where people could contribute to the reconstruction.

Contractors and volunteers at the Famine Village this morning Doagh Famine Village Doagh Famine Village

“The first steps toward rebuilding are now underway,” management at the village said in a statement today.

This morning, local contractors and a team of volunteers arrived at the site to clear the fire-damaged area.

“This vital moment marks the beginning of the Village’s journey back — and a new chapter in its history,” the statement said.

In a video recorded at the scene, founder Pat Doherty expressed his gratitude to the thousands who have offered the village support since the fire.

“Without that support, we wouldn’t be at this today. We’d have given up,” said Doherty.

“But we’re hoping that in a few weeks’ time, we’ll be partly open again for the summer season — and we can’t thank you enough.”

The video also features Seamus Doherty of Duey Brothers contractors, who spoke about the importance of the site to the local area.

“You don’t realise how much you miss it until it’s gone. No buses, no buzz… It’s important for the whole community that we help Pat get it going again.”