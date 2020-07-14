This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 14 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Men blackmailed after using escort website in Northern Ireland

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of five counts of blackmail.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 14 Jul 2020, 5:59 PM
1 hour ago 10,580 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5150135
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/GaudiLab
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/GaudiLab

DETECTIVES IN ANTRIM are investigating a number of reports of online blackmail incidents involving users of a local adult escort website.

The PSNI said the reports received to date have been from men who accessed a Northern Ireland escort website, where after talking to or texting a woman, they were then threatened that if they did not pay money, details of their contact would be disclosed to their friends and family.

As part of the investigation, a 31-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of five counts of blackmail and is currently on police bail pending further enquiries.

In a statement released today, the PSNI said it believes “there are more victims who have not contacted police due to the sensitive or embarrassing nature of the incidents” and appealed for them to come forward.

“This type of crime is taken extremely seriously and anyone coming to police with information can be reassured that they will be treated professionally and their information will be treated in confidence,” the statement added.

Detectives in Antrim can be contacted on 101 or a report can be made online here. People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie