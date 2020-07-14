Men blackmailed after using escort website in Northern Ireland

DETECTIVES IN ANTRIM are investigating a number of reports of online blackmail incidents involving users of a local adult escort website.

The PSNI said the reports received to date have been from men who accessed a Northern Ireland escort website, where after talking to or texting a woman, they were then threatened that if they did not pay money, details of their contact would be disclosed to their friends and family.

As part of the investigation, a 31-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of five counts of blackmail and is currently on police bail pending further enquiries.

In a statement released today, the PSNI said it believes “there are more victims who have not contacted police due to the sensitive or embarrassing nature of the incidents” and appealed for them to come forward.

“This type of crime is taken extremely seriously and anyone coming to police with information can be reassured that they will be treated professionally and their information will be treated in confidence,” the statement added.

Detectives in Antrim can be contacted on 101 or a report can be made online here. People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.