THE IRISH BLOOD Transfusion Service (IBTS) has issued an urgent appeal for an additional 2,000 blood donations over the next four weeks, warning that national blood stocks have dropped to critically low levels for several key blood groups.

Current supplies for O negative and B negative blood types are hovering at just three days worth, while O positive (the most common blood group in Ireland) is at only 2.5 days supply.

The IBTS generally maintains a rolling seven-day supply across all blood groups to meet hospital needs.

Paul McKinney, Director of donor services and logistics, said the situation is “causing concern,” particularly given the high demand for blood following the Easter and May Bank Holidays and the impact of sustained good weather on clinic attendance.

“We need to boost our collections by 500 donations per week across all blood groups to meet consistently high demand,” McKinney said.

“The start of the summer holiday travel period has also reduced donor availability, which is why we’re asking people to act now.”

Advertisement

To help manage the shortage, a stock management alert letter was issued to hospitals on 13 May, instructing them to restrict blood use and reduce on-site stock levels.

The IBTS warned that if supply levels fall further, it may be forced to issue an ‘amber alert’ – a formal escalation in the blood shortage plan that would likely impact elective surgeries requiring transfusions.

The IBTS is calling on regular donors, especially in Dublin and Cork, to make an extra effort to attend local clinics.

The service is also appealing for greater donor diversity to improve patient outcomes.

“We particularly encourage new donors of African heritage to join the national blood donor panel,” said McKinney.

“This will help us diversify the donor base and improve blood type matches for patients in need.”

Anyone interested in donating can check their eligibility and make an appointment at giveblood.ie or call 1800 731 137.