Bodies of three children found at Dublin house

THE BODIES OF three children have been found at a house in Dublin, gardaí have confirmed.

Gardaí are currently attending the scene of the incident at a house in Newcastle, Co Dublin.

The bodies of three children, two boys and a girl, have been discovered.

Gardaí are currently investigating the circumstances of their unexplained deaths.

A woman in her 40s has been taken to Tallaght Hospital.

Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident at this time.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600 where an incident room has been established.

There is no further information available at this time.