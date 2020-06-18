Two bodies recovered from Lough Keel during search for father and son

TWO BODIES HAVE been recovered from Lough Keel in Co Donegal following a search operation for a father and son.

The pair died after they had gone on a family day out on Lough Keel, between Kilmacrennan and Golan this afternoon.

It is understood the family had been fishing in the lough.

Details of the exact cause of the tragedy are unconfirmed but it understood one of the men fell into the water and a second went in to try and assist him.

The men who died are a father and son but are not believed to be from Ireland.

It is understood that they may have a holiday home in the area.

Members of Irish Water who were working in the area heard cries for help shortly after 2.45pm and made an emergency call.

Malin Head Coastguard received the emergency call just before 3pm and alerted the local emergency services.

Members of the Rescue 118 helicopter were dispatched from their base in Sligo while the Mulroy Coastguard also arrived on the scene, supported by gardaí and ambulance personnel.

Specialist divers from Sheephaven Sub-Aqua Unit were also brought in to search the area.

The body of the first victim was recovered early in the search.

However, it took another couple of hours to locate the second body which was recovered after 6pm by the divers.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Medical personnel including a doctor were also drafted into the scene and both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their remains were removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where post-mortem examinations are expected to be carried out.

Members of the gardaí could be seen removing two fishing rods from the scene later in the evening.

A full investigation into the circumstances of the tragedy has commenced.