Bodies set to be recovered from New Zealand volcano site tomorrow

Continuing volcanic activity since Monday’s eruption has prevented rescue services going to the island.

By Press Association Thursday 12 Dec 2019, 7:00 AM
Volcano. Source: PA Images

NEW ZEALAND OFFICIALS are planning to recover the bodies of eight victims of the White Island volcano eruption tomorrow. 

Continuing volcanic activity since Monday’s eruption has prevented rescue services going to the island.

But police said in a press conference today that the site was expected to be stable enough to allow the planned retrieval operation to proceed, although New Zealand’s seismic monitoring agency said a further eruption remained a possibility.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said: “Everyone is desperate to get those victims back and so I know that will be a matter that the police are utterly focused on.”

The confirmed death toll rose to eight last night with the deaths of two more people who were being treated in hospital for severe burns.

That number does not include those left on the island.

A total of 47 people were on White Island, New Zealand’s most active volcano, when the eruption occurred, including two British women who were among those admitted to hospital.

No details of their condition were available today.

Authorities said those on the island at the time also included 24 Australians, nine Americans, five New Zealanders, four Germans, two Chinese and a Malaysian.

Tributes. Relatives of volcano victim, local tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman, visit a flower tribute on the waterfront in Whakatane, New Zealand. Source: Mark Baker/AP

Dozens of people were severely burnt in the eruption, with volcanologists speculating many may have been hit by fierce jets of scalding steam bursting laterally from the volcano.

The two people who died overnight were Sydney brothers Berend and Matthew Hollander, aged 16 and 13. Their parents Martin and Barbara were among those listed as missing today. 

Those now confirmed to have died, or who are missing presumed dead, include a mother and her 20-year-old daughter from Brisbane, and an Adelaide man and his step-daughter, whose mother was being treated in hospital.

A total of 19 victims were still being treated today in intensive care and burns units at several hospitals across New Zealand. A further seven have been flown to Australian hospitals.

The enormity of the task confronting the several hospitals treating survivors was made clear when medical officials said extra skin had been ordered from American skin banks.

Dr Peter Watson, chief medical officer from the Counties Manukau’s district health board, said hospital personnel anticipated needing an extra 120 square metres of skin for grafting operations.

New Zealand’s GeoNet seismic monitoring agency today lowered White Island’s volcanic alert level to two, noting there had been no eruption since Monday, when the level had briefly been raised to four. Its alert level since late on Monday had been three on a scale where five signifies a major eruption.

A further eruption in the following 24 hours was still a possibility, the agency said, noting volcanic tremors were rising, with steam and mud being vented regularly.

White Island is the tip of a mostly under-sea volcano 30 miles off New Zealand’s North Island and has been a popular attraction visited by thousands of tourists each year.

