A BODY HAS been discovered during the search for TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley, who went missing while on holiday on the Greek island of Symi.

Police and firefighters have been using drones to try to locate the 67-year-old British national.

It is understood this body was found in a rocky area beside Agia Marina.

Mosley vanished after setting off on a walk to the centre of the island on Wednesday.

Symi deputy mayor, Ilias Chaskas, confirmed to the PA news agency that “divers are looking in the water”, and the local coast guard have joined the rescue efforts.

Symi’s coast guard said: “All our patrol boats are searching … about five and also all the private boats, commercial boats know about the incident and they look for [him] also.”

Mosley is known for popularising the 5:2 diet, as well as appearances on BBC’s The One Show and ITV’s This Morning.