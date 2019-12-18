This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 18 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Body of a man in his 40s found in Kilkenny

The body was discovered in a house on Waterford Road last night.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 18 Dec 2019, 7:40 AM
13 minutes ago 1,229 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4938891
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the sudden death of a man whose body was found yesterday.

The man’s body was discovered in a house on Waterford Road, Co Kilkenny.

Gardaí were alerted to the discovery of the man’s body at around 7pm yesterday.

His body remains at the scene which is preserved pending examination by the State Pathologist.

The family of the deceased man has been notified and a family liaison officer has been appointed. The Garda investigation is ongoing.

The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie