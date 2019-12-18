Body of a man in his 40s found in Kilkenny

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the sudden death of a man whose body was found yesterday.

The man’s body was discovered in a house on Waterford Road, Co Kilkenny.

Gardaí were alerted to the discovery of the man’s body at around 7pm yesterday.

His body remains at the scene which is preserved pending examination by the State Pathologist.

The family of the deceased man has been notified and a family liaison officer has been appointed. The Garda investigation is ongoing.

The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the Garda investigation.