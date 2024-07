THE BODY OF a man in his late 50s has been recovered off the coast of Co Galway.

Gardaí in Letterfrack assisted the Irish Coast Guard and the RNLI in the search and recovery operation.

The man’s body was recovered from the water in the early hours of this morning near Inishbofin.

The body has since been removed to the mortuary in University Hospital Galway, where a post mortem will take place in due course.

It has been reported that a fisherman’s boat was found overturned near where the man’s body was recovered.

A file will also be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.