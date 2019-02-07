This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 7 February, 2019
Body recovered from wreckage of Emiliano Sala plane

Attempts to recover the aircraft were unsuccessful due to poor weather conditions.

By AFP Thursday 7 Feb 2019, 12:15 AM
31 minutes ago 2,219 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4480978
Image: AAIB via PA Images
Image: AAIB via PA Images

BRITISH INVESTIGATORS HAVE recovered a body from the wreckage of the plane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala in the Channel.

The light aircraft carrying the 28-year-old footballer and pilot David Ibbotson to his new Premier League team Cardiff City disappeared near the island of Guernsey on 21 January.

“In challenging conditions, the AAIB and its specialist contractors successfully recovered the body previously seen amidst the wreckage,” the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said.

“The operation was carried out in as dignified a way as possible and the families were kept informed of progress.”

However, attempts to recover the aircraft were unsuccessful due to poor weather conditions. 

“The weather forecast is poor for the foreseeable future and so the difficult decision was taken to bring the overall operation to a close,” the statement added.

The recovered body will be now be passed to the coroner for identification. 

Sala was flying to join up with Cardiff from French team Nantes in what was the most expensive signing in the Welsh club’s history.

- © AFP, 2019

