Boeing 737 Max planes suspended from departing or flying into Irish airspace

THE IRISH AVIATION Authority (IAA) has temporarily suspended the operation of all variants of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft into and out of Irish airspace.

In a statement it said it was taking this decision in light of the two fatal accidents involving the aircraft in recent months, which it described as “unprecedented”.

An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 went down minutes into a flight to Nairobi in Kenya on Sunday, killing all 157 people on board, months after a Lion Air jet of the same model crashed in Indonesia killing 189.

“This decision has been taken based on ensuring the continued safety of passengers and flight crew, which is the IAA’s number one priority,” the IAA said.

The suspension took effect from 3pm today and follows an announcement by the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority that it was banning these aircraft from its airspace. France and Germany have now also closed airspace to the Boeing 737 Max planes, according to France 24.

A Norwegian flight to Newburgh, Orange County, New York – due to leave Dublin Airport at 3.20pm today – has been cancelled. Earlier today the airline said it was grounding its Boeing 737 Max fleet. An earlier 2.55pm flight to Providence was also cancelled.

Norwegian temporarily suspends flights with the Boeing 737 MAX 8, following recommendations by European aviation authorities. We will do our upmost to take care of our passengers in the best possible way.

Turkish Airlines is the latest to ground all flights using its 12 Boeing 737 Max planes.

In its statement, the Irish Aviation Authority said:

The IAA has been closely monitoring the situation, however, as we do not currently have sufficient information from the flight data recorder we have, as a precautionary measure, issued instructions to stop any flights on Boeing 737 MAX from any operator arriving, departing or overflying Irish airspace.

The IAA said it will continue to work closely with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) and the manufacturer Boeing.