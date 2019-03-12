This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Boeing 737 Max planes suspended from departing or flying into Irish airspace

The IAA said it was taking this decision in the light of the two fatal accidents involving the aircraft in recent months.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 12 Mar 2019, 3:13 PM
36 minutes ago 19,432 Views 31 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4537391
Image: Mulugeta Ayene
Image: Mulugeta Ayene

THE IRISH AVIATION Authority (IAA) has temporarily suspended the operation of all variants of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft into and out of Irish airspace.

In a statement it said it was taking this decision in light of the two fatal accidents involving the aircraft in recent months, which it described as “unprecedented”.

An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 went down minutes into a flight to Nairobi in Kenya on Sunday, killing all 157 people on board, months after a Lion Air jet of the same model crashed in Indonesia killing 189.

“This decision has been taken based on ensuring the continued safety of passengers and flight crew, which is the IAA’s number one priority,” the IAA said. 

The suspension took effect from 3pm today and follows an announcement by the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority that it was banning these aircraft from its airspace. France and Germany have now also closed airspace to the Boeing 737 Max planes, according to France 24

A Norwegian flight to Newburgh, Orange County, New York – due to leave Dublin Airport at 3.20pm today – has been cancelled. Earlier today the airline said it was grounding its Boeing 737 Max fleet. An earlier 2.55pm flight to Providence was also cancelled. 

Turkish Airlines is the latest to ground all flights using its 12 Boeing 737 Max planes. 

In its statement, the Irish Aviation Authority said:

The IAA has been closely monitoring the situation, however, as we do not currently have sufficient information from the flight data recorder we have, as a precautionary measure, issued instructions to stop any flights on Boeing 737 MAX from any operator arriving, departing or overflying Irish airspace.

The IAA said it will continue to work closely with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) and the manufacturer Boeing.

Responding to the suspensions, Boeing said safety is its “number one priority” and it has “full confidence” in the safety of the 737 Max. 

“We understand that regulatory agencies and customers have made decisions that they believe are most appropriate for their home markets. We’ll continue to engage with them to ensure they have the information needed to have confidence in operating their fleets.

“The United States Federal Aviation Administration is not mandating any further action at this time, and based on the information currently available, we do not have any basis to issue new guidance to operators.”

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

