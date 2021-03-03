#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 3 March 2021
Advertisement

Two men charged as part of garda probe into bogus tradesmen in Dublin

A man in his 80s handed over a substantial sum of money for work that was never done, gardaí said.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 3 Mar 2021, 12:28 PM
18 minutes ago 2,327 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5370715
File photo.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED and charged two men as part of an investigation into bogus tradesmen in Clondalkin in Dublin.

A man in his 80s had been contacted by two men informing him that he needed substantial work to be carried out at his property. 

The man handed over a large sum of his cash for this work to be done but no such work was undertaken, gardaí said. 

Two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested yesterday in connection with this incident. 

They were detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

Both men have since been charged and were due before a sitting of Blanchardstown District Court this morning. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí said that advice in relation to potential bogus traders/callers can be found here

Comments have been closed as the men have been charged

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie