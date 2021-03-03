Two men charged as part of garda probe into bogus tradesmen in Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED and charged two men as part of an investigation into bogus tradesmen in Clondalkin in Dublin.

A man in his 80s had been contacted by two men informing him that he needed substantial work to be carried out at his property.

The man handed over a large sum of his cash for this work to be done but no such work was undertaken, gardaí said.

Two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested yesterday in connection with this incident.

They were detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Both men have since been charged and were due before a sitting of Blanchardstown District Court this morning.

Gardaí said that advice in relation to potential bogus traders/callers can be found here.

Comments have been closed as the men have been charged