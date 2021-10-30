#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 30 October 2021
Over 40,000 people affected by boil water notice in Wexford

The towns of Wexford, Gorey and Enniscorthy have been affected.

By Eoghan Dalton Saturday 30 Oct 2021, 3:38 PM
1 hour ago
Boil water notices are in place for over 40,000 people across a County Wexford. 

The towns and districts of Wexford and Enniscorthy received the notices today, joining a notice already in place since Thursday for Gorey. 

Irish Water said the separate notices are in place due to issues at the water treatment plant, which may have compromised the water quality.

They were issued with immediate effect by Irish Water and Wexford County Council following consultation with the HSE.

The Boil Water Notice has been put in place as a precaution due to due to elevated levels of turbidity in the supply which has impacted the treatment process.

gorey Irish Water map for Gorey

“Despite the best efforts yesterday and overnight, Irish Water and Wexford County Council crews were unable to resolve the issues at Wexford Town Water Treatment Plant,” a spokesman for the County Council said in a statement.

In the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil their water before use until further notice.

Irish Water official Pat Duggan said, “Public health is Irish Water’s number one priority”, and it would be working tirelessly to resolve the issues affecting the plant so it can lift the boil water notice as quickly as it is safe to do so.

The water remains suitable for hand washing, in line with Covid-19 advice, and does not require boiling beforehand, the utility company said. 

Water for those in the affected area must be boiled for:

  • Drinking
  • Drinks made with water
  • Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating
  • Brushing of teeth
  • Making of ice – discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

Updates are available on the Water Supply Updates section on water.ie, while Irish Water has advised that these are the actions that can also be taken:

  • Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads);
  • Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling;
  • Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink.
  • Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink;
  • Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water;
  • Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled.
  • Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times.

Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

