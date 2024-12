THE ARMY BOMB DISPOSAL unit arrived at the head offices of the Social Democrats this lunchtime after the receipt of a suspicious package which was addressed to newly elected TD Eoin Hayes.

Four party staff members in the building at the time were evacuated and Frederick Street South in Dublin cordoned off.

Two adjoining buildings ot the party headquarters were also evacuated.

Staff became suspicious of the package received and called the gardaí who deemed it necessary to call the bomb disposal unit.

In a statement, gardaí said they were alerted to a suspicious package on the grounds of a premises on South Frederick Street, Dublin 2 at approximately 10:30am this morning.

They confirmed a cordon was put in place and the army bomb unit was called to the scene. However, following enquiries, the alert was not found to be credible.

Advertisement

The army bomb disposal unit is currently at the head offices of the Social Democrats after a suspicious package was sent to newly elected TD Eoin Hayes.



Four party staff members in the building at the time have been evacuated and Frederick Street South has been cordoned off. pic.twitter.com/MAZjkyxN6Q — TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) December 13, 2024

Staff are understood to be “rattled” at the events.

Members of the army bomb squad seen here on South Frederick Street after a suspicious package was sent to TD Eoin Hayes.

Hayes, a TD elected to Dublin Bay South, was suspended with immediate effect from the Social Democrats parliamentary party this week.

Hayes confirmed he gave incorrect details about when he sold shares he held in a software firm that supplies technology to the Israeli Defence Forces.

In a statement earlier this week, Hayes said that he had made a “mistake” and it “wasn’t intentional”.

“I’m new to politics and the spotlight that comes with it, but that’s no excuse. I made a mistake, and I take full responsibility.”