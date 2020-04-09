This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 9 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Boris Johnson 'continues to improve' and is in 'good spirits' in ICU, according to Downing Street

Johnson has spent three nights in ICU after contracting the coronavirus.

By Press Association Thursday 9 Apr 2020, 1:39 PM
11 minutes ago 1,041 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5070855

BORIS JOHNSON’S condition “continues to improve” in intensive care where he has spent three nights while being treated for the coronavirus, Downing Street has said.

The prime minister had a “good night” in St Thomas’ Hospital in London and thanks the NHS for the “brilliant care” he has received, his official spokesman said today.

The weekly “claps for carers” have been providing “wonderful, unifying moments” for the country while it is hoped millions will turn out again at 8pm, his spokesman added.

He was said to be continuing with “standard oxygen treatment”, while it was indicated he has not taken part in any drug trials for Covid-19.

“The prime minister had a good night and continues to improve in intensive care,” his spokesman said as he gave an update from the hospital, adding “He’s in good spirits”.

Johnson was last seen in public clapping for NHS workers in Downing Street last Thursday before his admission to hospital three days later.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has been deputising for the Johnson, was expected to instead take part in the show of support for health staff.

“The prime minister thanks the NHS for the brilliant care which it is providing,” Johnson’s spokesman said.

“The claps for carers have provided wonderful, unifying moments for the entire country. I’m sure that tonight we will once again see people in their millions paying tribute to our fantastic dedicated care workers.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the first big breakthrough in Johnson’s health on today, when he said the PM was now “sitting up in bed” and “engaging positively” with medics. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie