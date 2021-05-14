#Open journalism No news is bad news

Boris Johnson and Micheál Martin discuss Ballymurphy massacre and post-Brexit trade at Chequers meeting

Ballymurphy families had previously dismissed an apology from Boris Johnson over the Ballymurphy massacre.

By Press Association Friday 14 May 2021, 4:08 PM
42 minutes ago 1,394 Views 4 Comments
BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has told Taoiseach Micheál Martin that his government is committed to “finding a way forward in Northern Ireland that delivers for victims, aids truth recovery and helps communities in future”. 

The two counterparts met today at the prime minister’s country house Chequers, discussing post-Brexit trade and the Ballymurphy massacre according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

It came amid anger from the families of the Ballymurphy victims on the manner of the apology given by the British government over the events in 1971.

A Downing Street claim that the Prime Minister apologised on behalf of the state in a phone call with First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill was dismissed by the families as a “third-party apology”.

Relatives of those killed at Ballymurphy have criticised a letter of apology Boris Johnson sent to them for failing to describe the shootings at Ballymurphy in 1971 as a “massacre”.

The Downing Street statement about today’s meeting with the Taoiseach did use that term in relation to the killings.

The statement said: “The leaders reflected on the Coroner’s report into the Ballymurphy massacre published this week. They agreed it was profoundly sad that the families of victims had to wait so long for the truth.

“The Prime Minister restated the UK Government’s commitment to finding a way forward in Northern Ireland that delivers for victims, aids truth recovery and helps communities in the future.

“They agreed on the importance of working together to uphold the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and to maintain smooth trade between Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

“The leaders resolved to continue to work together in our fight against coronavirus and to closely share information in order to enable a better recovery.”

More as we get it…

