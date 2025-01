A SCHOOLBOY ACCUSED of supplying cocaine along the Royal Canal Greenway in Dublin has been barred from using bicycles, e-scooters or “anything on wheels”, which “he uses when he is allegedly drug dealing”.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named because he is a minor, appeared at Dublin District Court today.

He had been charged with possessing cocaine and having it for sale or supply at the greenway on Friday when he was arrested and held pending his bail hearing.

The value of the seizure was not stated.

Garda James O’Shaughnessy said the boy was charged in the presence of a peace commissioner at a Dublin station.

The garda explained that he had intended to object to bail but had been unable to gain access to the teen’s other cases pending before the Children’s Court. As a result, he was agreeable to bail subject to conditions the judge agreed to impose.

The officer asked the court to order the boy to “not be on peddle cycles or e-scooters, or basically anything on wheels”.

“He seems to be allegedly using them when he is allegedly drug dealing,” he added.

The judge also ordered the teen to obey a 10pm to 6am curfew and to remain away from the Greenway and ten nearby streets and residential areas in the north inner city.

Legal aid was granted to the accused, who did not address the court. He had a solicitor for the bail hearing and was accompanied by a family member to the proceedings.

The boy took up bail but was told he must appear at the Children’s Court in February. Gardai must obtain directions from the DPP and analyse the seizure.