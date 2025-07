A 14-YEAR-OLD BOY showed no remorse for taking part in a firebomb attack that destroyed an innocent family’s home in Dublin and killed their pet husky trapped in the blaze, a court heard.

The teenager, charged with arson of the house on Landen Road, Ballyfermot, which was left gutted on May 21, was denied bail today.

The teen was remanded to the Oberstown Children Detention Campus after appearing before Judge Maire Conneely at Dublin District Court.

The boy cannot be named because he is a juvenile with the right to anonymity.

He made no reply when charged ahead of his court appearance after he was deemed unsuitable for inclusion in the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

Objecting to bail due to the seriousness of the case, Garda Alan McGinty recounted that at 2:28 am, gardaí responded to a report of a domestic fire at the home.

They learned that one resident was asleep in the living room, but he woke to the sound of glass smashing and found the room was on fire.

The man’s wife, son and their dog were in the property at the time. He alerted his wife and son, and they got out, but the pet husky “was still trapped inside and died in the fire”.

The court heard the innocent family’s home was “totally” destroyed in the attack, after which a witness overheard a male yell “wrong house”.

Evidence was given that two males in balaclavas arrived at the house on an electric bicycle, and the defendant was allegedly the driver, while his passenger carried and threw the burning petrol can.

Images of the scene were handed over to the court, which also heard there was CCTV footage, but the judge held it was unnecessary to view the video.

She noted allegations that a jerrycan of petrol was bought at a service station three hours before the incident and brought to and hidden in bushes at a building in the Dolphin’s Barn area.

It was alleged that shortly before 2:30 am, two males arrived in a taxi, put on balaclavas, and travelled to Landen Road on an electric bicycle.

Garda McGinty alleged that they could be tracked on CCTV, and after the arson, they returned to the Dolphin’s Barn area and handed the electric bicycle back to another person.

It was alleged that the boy and another male went away in a taxi, and the vehicle’s dashcam footage has been retrieved, leading to his identification.

Advertisement

The jacket he allegedly wore in the taxi was found during a search of his home.

Garda McGinty stated that during the interview, the teenager, who has no prior criminal convictions, showed no remorse.

The boy, supported in court by his mother and other family members, sat silently at the side of the courtroom and has not yet indicated a plea.

The judge noted that no bail terms would alleviate the concerns of the investigation team.

A decision has yet to be made on his trial venue, but defence barrister Kevin McCrave submitted it was likely the case would go to the Circuit Court, which has greater sentencing powers.

He submitted that refusal of bail would mean he could be held for a year before his trial and disrupt his education.

He urged the judge to note that the teenager would abide by a myriad of strict conditions available to the court.

Referencing the Children’s Act, he cited the law, which sets out that detention should be a last resort.

He stressed the teen had the presumption of innocence, no prior convictions, or history of drug abuse or failing to appear in court, and there was no witness intimidation evidence.

However, Judge Conneely held that the garda had established a case for refusing bail and remanded the boy in custody to appear at the Children’s Court on Wednesday.

On Friday, a 15-year-old boy, also accused of arson, was denied bail too after a judge heard a description of the video evidence.

“This male passenger walks into the driveway, sets the jerrycan alight, throws a stone through the window, and throws the jerrycan full of petrol into the sitting room where the occupant of the house is sleeping, and the house is set alight,” Detective Garda Michael McNulty had told the Children’s Court.

That boy, who also has the right to anonymity due to his age, will appear again on Friday.

Adult co-defendant Curtis Stafford, 23, of Rutland Grove, Crumlin, appeared before Judge Paula Murphy at Dublin District Court on Friday, also facing a connected arson charge.

Garda Kevin Coller alleged Mr Stafford, who has still to enter a plea, purchased the jerrycan of petrol used in the incident.

The unemployed man was refused bail and was remanded in custody to appear again on July 11.

All three have been granted legal aid.