A YOUNG BOY who was seriously injured following a reported attack by a number of dogs in Dublin yesterday has died.

The eight-year-old boy passed away this morning at Children’s Health Ireland in Crumlin.

Gardaí were called yesterday to the incident in Tallaght at around 4pm. The dog warden was notified of the incident and the dogs were confiscated.

A full investigation by gardai based at Tallaght Garda Station was launched yesterday.